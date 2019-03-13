Corman Group joins Engel & Völkers Incline office

Engel & Völkers recently announced The Corman Group has joined its Incline Village office.

The Corman Group consists of husband and wife duo Jeffrey Corman and Kirstin Burbank Corman, licensed assistant Brendan Donovan and Realtor Stacy Sorensen.

"We are so honored to have The Corman Group representing the Engel & Völkers brand in Incline Village and Reno. The Corman Group brings experience, expertise, talent and personality to a growing group of global advisers, all excited to share in the growth of the brand and our unique culture," Sandy Soli, regional manager with Engel & Völkers Tahoe/Truckee/Reno, said in a press release.

Jeffrey, a second generation real estate professional, is well known and respected for his real estate expertise in Lake Tahoe's luxury market. He's a certified luxury home marketing specialist, certified residential specialist, and certified seniors real estate specialist, according to the press release. He is an American Red Cross Clara Barton Society Award recipient, Special Olympics Silver Member as well as Highway Patrol 1199 Lifetime Member.

Kirstin served as chairman for "Tahoe Salutes Our Heroes" parade.

Donovan is currently the president of the Rotary Club of Incline Village/Crystal Bay and the elected 2019 president of the Veterans Club of Incline Village/Crystal Bay, of which Jeffrey and Kirstin are members.

"The Corman Group's level of experience, knowledge and community contribution combined with their exceptional customer service is a perfect fit to Engel & Völkers," Paul Benson, CEO of E&V Tahoe/Truckee/Reno and The Gestalt Group, said in the release.

Jeffrey and Kirstin love traveling with their three boys and calling Lake Tahoe home. Together they enjoy hiking, boating, snowboarding, skiing, horseback and a sense of community with their children.

Donovan and Sorensen are long-time locals and love everything the Tahoe/Reno lifestyle affords.