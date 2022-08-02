Cornhole for a Cause: Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northern Sierra to host tournament

The corn hole tournament will be held Sunday, Aug. 28.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra is hosting their annual Cornhole For a Cause tournament this month.



All proceeds from the tournament will support the 250 vulnerable children the organization serves throughout the Northern Sierra region, which includes Nevada and Placer counties and parts of El Dorado County.



The at-risk youth it serves includes children who have experienced divorce, loss of a parent by death or incarceration, homelessness and placement in foster care. Many of the Little Sisters and Little Brothers need a positive role model, an adult friend who can help guide them through challenges, give them hope and help them achieve their highest potential.

This year’s event will feature two divisions and include prizes, a raffle, local food and 50/50 brewing beer, which will be available for the teams.

The grand prize will include a custom “Lake Tahoe” board featuring a sunset photo by local photographer Scott Thompson. All Tournament participants will also be able to bid on the beautiful board sets to take home.

The tournament will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Truckee Regional Park, 10050 Brockway Rd.. Registration for the tournament is $100 for a team of two.

Learn more and register at https://www.bbbsns.org/events/corn-hole-tournament-2/ .

Business partners who have made this tournament possible include: Quality Automotive and Servicing, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Mountain Hardware and Sports, Truckee Tahoe Lumber, Truckee Fire, Town of Truckee Police, 50/50 Brewing Co.