Coronavirus active case count shrinks at Lake Tahoe

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Coronavirus Outbreak

El Dorado County health officials on Tuesday reported nine new coronavirus cases, including five in the Lake Tahoe region, and 17 recoveries.

With almost double the recoveries, the active case count is down to 179, almost 50 less than its highest point (225) a little less than two weeks ago.

Five of the new cases are in the 18-49 age group, one is a kid 17 or under, one is 50-64 years old and two are 65 or older.

There are three residents in the hospital, including one in the intensive care unit.

The Lake Tahoe region remains with a higher level of concern compared to the rest of the county with a 14-day new case rate greater than or equal to 100 per 100,000.

There have been 319 cases in the Tahoe area out of the county’s total of 668.

District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel remains outraged at the amount of people flocking to Lake Tahoe.

“It still looks like spring break in Tahoe,” Novasel said Tuesday during a board meeting. “We’re seeing an increase in tourists. It’s (COVID-19) not going away. We need help from the state and federal levels.”

She is concerned with delayed testing results that there could be a virus spike and officials wouldn’t know about it until it’s too late to do anything.

There has been one virus-related death in the county, a Tahoe man 65 years or older.

Carson City Health and Human Services on Monday reported two new cases in Douglas out of 10 in the Quad County region — Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. There were also 19 recoveries announced.

Douglas has 45 active cases, but only five are in the lake communities. Zephyr Cove has had eight cases but none are active and Stateline has had 21 cases and five residents are still fighting the virus.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Douglas.

Washoe County on Tuesday reported 57 new cases but 100 recoveries bringing the active case count down to 1,144.

Incline Village on the North Shore has 10 active cases remaining out of 67 total.

There were no further virus-related deaths reported in Washoe, leaving the count at 115.