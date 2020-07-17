Coronavirus cases continue rapid rise in El Dorado County

El Dorado County residents continue to contract COVID-19 at a high rate, but hospitalizations remain low and there have been no virus-related deaths.

Officials reported 18 new cases Thursday with half in the Lake Tahoe region. That comes on top of double-digit daily raises the past week. There were also eight recoveries.

The county has had 381 cases with the Tahoe region being a hotspot with 188 of those cases.

From Tuesday through Thursday, officials reported 44 new cases with 24 coming from the Tahoe region.

The active cases in the county (171) is at an all-time high.

Of the new cases two are 17 and under 15 were in the 18-49 range and one was aged between 50-64.

Two residents are hospitalized in intensive care.

The county has administered 15,133 tests, including 300 on Thursday.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported three new cases in Douglas County Wednesday and 18 new cases Thursday, but none of those were in Douglas.

One new case in Douglas is a woman in her 20s who had a social connection to an out of state case.

The other two are men, one in his 40s and the other in his 70s, both had no previous connection to any cases.

Douglas has 31 active cases out of 97 total. There are no residents in the hospital and no deaths have been reported.

The cases in Zephyr Cove (5) and Stateline (9) remained steady over the past couple of days, according to the CCHS website.

Washoe County deaths rose over 100 (101) Thursday with two residents succumbing to the virus. Both were women, one in her 80s and one in her 20s and each had underlying health conditions.

Incline Village has 12 active cases out of 52 total.

The county has 1,157 active cases, including 85 new cases reported Thursday with 75 recoveries. Washoe has had 3,895 total cases.

County officials are asking residents who can’t make scheduled COVID-19 test appointments to call and reschedule or cancel instead of not showing up.

Officials say over the past couple of weeks there has been a rise in residents who do not show for their appointments which reduces efficiency and prevents other residents from getting a test that day.

Residents can cancel or reschedule a test appointment online or by calling 775-328-2427.

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, Washoe County residents can fill a risk assessment form and schedule a test online. The same platform allows for residents to cancel or reschedule their appointment. The form is also available in Spanish.