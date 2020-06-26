Coronavirus cases up 42% since June 11 in El Dorado County

El Dorado County has seen a 42.3% jump in the number of coronavirus cases in just two weeks.

On June 11 the county was reporting 111 COVID-19 cases since the first case was discovered March 20 — a near three-month stretch. In the 14 days since, 47 cases have emerged. Over the same period the number of active cases has nearly doubled, going from 21 to 41 reported cases Thursday.

County officials reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the total positive test results to 158.

One COVID-19 patient is hospitalized and in the ICU.

With two more cases reported Thursday, the El Dorado Hills area has had five cases reported this week and 33 cases total since March.

One more case was found in the Lake Tahoe area Thursday, which has had more than half of cases countywide with 80.

After coming into the week with eight cases, the county has reported six new cases in the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/El Dorado areas this week. Two cases were reported there Thursday.

The county reported 199 additional tests since Wednesday afternoon. In total, about 10,934 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

Men have had 85 of the 153 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 42. Just over half of confirmed cases — 54% — involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 30% are aged 50-64. Ten cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. Fifteen cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There have been 195,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 5,733 deaths, according to data updated Thursday by the state Department of Public Health.

Douglas County stayed flat Thursday while the rest of the quad county region — Carson City, Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties — reported 11 new cases.

Douglas has 22 active cases, 38 recoveries and no virus-related deaths.

Incline Village had eight active cases and 30 overall according to Washoe County officials.