Coronavirus losing steam, for now, in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Positive coronavirus cases in El Dorado County are drying up.

County health officials reported Wednesday that there are no new cases and three more residents have recovered from the deadly virus that has killed 821 and produced 24,424 patients in California.

There have been 35 cases in the county and just seven remain active, with 28 recoveries.

On Wednesday, April 8, the county had 29 cases and were not yet tracking recoveries.

Support Local Journalism Donate



On Friday, there were 32 cases and it was first reported that half had recovered.

Just a few days later and there have been just three more positive cases while 12 patients have recovered.

There have been no deaths related to the virus.

The shelter in place directive lasts at least through the end of the month and it seems local residents have hunkered down and are doing their part to stop the spread.

There have been 1,350 residents tested, less than 1% of the county’s population.

The county says there have been 11 cases in the Lake Tahoe region and is reporting 12 zip codes of where those cases have been (96150, 96142, 95735, 95721, 96151, 96152, 96154, 96155, 96156, 96157, 96158, 95646).

El Dorado Hills has had the most cases with 14, followed by Placerville (5), Cameron Park/Shingle Springs (3) and two were from the north county.