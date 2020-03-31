Coronavirus spreading in Lake Tahoe communities

The coronavirus is gaining momentum, infecting more residents in communities surrounding Lake Tahoe.

El Dorado County’s positive cases on Tuesday grew by three with over 100 tests still pending, according to the health department website.

The first confirmed case in a county resident was on March 20 and 11 days later the virus is gaining steam with 18 confirmed cases.

Barton Health said last week that it tested hundreds from the South Shore, and with the county saying there are over 100 tests still pending, it’s likely cases will continue to rise.

Placer County, on Tahoe’s North Shore in California, had a big jump Tuesday with 10 more cases and are reporting 67 total. The county has lost two residents to the virus.

Alpine County, which neighbors El Dorado and Douglas counties, on Monday confirmed its first case.

Statewide, as of March 30, there are 6,932 positive cases and 150 have lost their lives.

Of the cases, 3,666 are male, 3,155 are women and 11 are unknown according to the state’s public health website.

In Nevada, Douglas County, which includes Zephyr Cove and Stateline, announced a new case Tuesday.

A woman in her 50s contracted the virus and is the sixth county resident in all.

Washoe County, which has Incline Village and Crystal Bay in its jurisdiction, announced two more deaths Tuesday, just a day after the first.

Washoe has 143 total cases, 127 of which are active, with 13 reported recoveries, three more than the day before.

Overall, there have been 11,794 tests conducted and 10,068 have come back negative, according to the Carson City Health and Human Services website. There are 1,113 positive cases and 17 residents have succumbed to the virus.

CCHHS said it is working with state and federal partners to increase the availability of COVID-19 test kits. Health officials are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are only testing those who are the highest risk of having COVID-19 and spreading it.

For more information about the testing criteria visit the CDC website.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

For complete coronavirus information and related stories, visit a special section of the Tribune’s website.