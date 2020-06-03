Coronavirus testing Thursday at Woodfords; next week at Kirkwood

Alpine County residents are being encouraged to turn out and be tested for the coronavirus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We need as many people as possible to get tested to help us move as rapidly as possible toward reopening Alpine County,” Public Health Officer Richard Johnson said on Tuesday.

Testing will be conducted at the Health and Human Services parking lot in Woodfords.

While residents are encouraged to register online, testing will be available for those who don’t. Those who register at www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19 won’t need to leave their vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Anyone 18 years and older may participate in the testing, which will also take place in Bear Valley on June 8 and Kirkwood on June 11.

Alpine’s Dial-A-Ride service will be available by calling 530-694-9301.

Alpine County workers and their families who live outside the county are eligible, as are seasonal workers who have permanent residences in other jurisdictions.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call 530-694-1011.