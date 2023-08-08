Cortez Masto, Rosen announce $1.3 million to help Washoe Tribe strengthen, invest in energy infrastructure

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that the Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California will receive $1.3 million to modernize and strengthen their energy infrastructure and invest in clean energy. The funding comes from the Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program, which was created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen both helped draft and pass into law.

“This funding I fought to deliver will help Tribal communities in Nevada protect their energy infrastructure, keep their communities safe, and create good-paying clean energy jobs,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “As Nevada experiences more extreme weather, it’s critical that our Tribes have additional tools to increase resiliency and keep the lights on.”

“Communities across Nevada are increasingly facing extreme weather and natural disasters that threaten our electric grid,” said Senator Rosen. “It’s critical that we bolster our energy grid to ensure that Nevada’s families can keep their lights on during a natural disaster. I’m glad to see the Washoe Tribe is receiving funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I helped pass, to support a more resilient energy infrastructure that can meet future challenges and provide cleaner, more affordable energy.”

This grant funding will help ensure that the Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California has access to affordable, reliable, clean electricity and that the Tribe’s critical community facilities are not impacted by weather events. The grant funds will also support modernizing grid infrastructure and investments in clean energy.

“The Washoe Tribe’s electrical grid and infrastructure are key to keeping our communities resilient,” said Serrell Smokey, Washoe Tribe Chairman. “Aging equipment, wildfires, and extreme weather are a constant threat to our communities. This award, along with the partnerships of local utility companies, will ensure we are meeting the needs of Washoe People.”

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen have worked to support Nevada’s Tribal communities and ensure Nevada receives funding to upgrade its energy infrastructure. Senator Cortez Masto ensured that the Inflation Reduction Act included her legislation to make it easier for Tribes in Nevada and across the country to launch critical energy development projects. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen helped pass, includes robust funding to strengthen the country’s electrical grids.

Source: Senator Cortez Masto