Cortez Masto, Rosen announce $10 Million to improve Marlette Lake Dam’s infrastructure, resiliency

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Today, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced the State of Nevada will receive a $10 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to enhance the safety and functionality of the Marlette Lake Dam, reducing the risk of a dam breach during an earthquake.

“I am proud to see these federal funds come into our state to make essential improvements to the Marlette Lake Dam and better resist an earthquake,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “These funds will help protect our water supply in Storey County and Carson City while keeping Nevadans safe and healthy. I’ll keep working with Senator Rosen to continue modernizing Nevada’s infrastructure and ensuring Nevadans have the resources they need to recover from natural disasters.”

“When we invest in Nevada’s infrastructure, we are investing in the safety of our local communities and helping create good-paying jobs,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to announce that $10 million in federal funding is coming to Northern Nevada to upgrade the Marlette Lake Dam and help make it more resilient against future earthquakes. I’ll continue fighting to ensure Nevada gets its fair share of resources to keep our communities safe.”

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen worked to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying jobs and upgrade Nevada’s infrastructure. They are committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to resources in the face of natural disasters. Both Senators successfully pushed President Biden to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for numerous counties in Nevada in the wake of unprecedented winter storms. Senator Cortez Masto and Rosen also joined their colleagues in asking the White House for federal funds to help Nevada fight wildfires and extreme drought. Cortez Masto is leading legislation protect electric grids at military bases from the effects of extreme weather.