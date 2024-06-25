Cortez Masto, Rosen announce $24 million for road safety, trail improvements along Lake Tahoe’s East Shore

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced $24,026,333 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to extend the popular Tahoe East Shore Trail. This grant award is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program and will fund vital road safety and trail improvements along State Route 28 on Tahoe’s eastern shore. Cortez Masto and Rosen passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support this program and pushed to secure this critical funding.

“I’ve said throughout my time in the Senate that investing in transportation improvements around the Lake Tahoe Basin is just common sense – it supports our economy, keeps people safe, and protects our beautiful shoreline,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m proud to secure this funding to expand the popular East Shore Trail which serves thousands of visitors and locals alike. I’ll always fight to address local challenges and deliver for Lake Tahoe’s communities.”

“Lake Tahoe is a stunning natural landmark in Nevada and an integral part of our economy, which is why I’m committed to delivering federal funding to support sustainable outdoor recreation and local tourism throughout the region,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to have worked across party lines to secure this major funding to expand the Tahoe East Shore Trail and improve access, safety, and environmental sustainability around the Tahoe Basin.”

The narrow, two-lane Nevada State Route 28 is the only road around Lake Tahoe’s eastern shore and is critical for everything from emergency vehicles to tourists – on an average summer day over 2,000 people access this area for recreation.

“We are grateful to the administration and our congressional delegation for supporting regional transportation solutions that protect this national treasure,” Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Julie Regan said. “Collaborative investment in the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program from federal, local, state, and private partners are critical to addressing Tahoe’s rural transportation and recreation challenges.”

The lack of parking and connecting paths has created serious congestion and safety concerns. The new Tahoe East Shore Trail from Incline Village to Sand Harbor has created a popular, safer option for visitors and Nevadans.

“We are honored to receive the $24 million RAISE Grant, a pivotal investment that will substantially enhance safety, access, and resources within our community,” said Alexis Hill, Chair of the Tahoe Transportation District. “This funding is instrumental in our efforts to protect public lands and beaches, ensuring their preservation and accessibility for all. It marks a significant advancement in our mission to elevate transportation infrastructure while safeguarding the natural beauty that defines Tahoe.”

This RAISE grant will expand the trail and add new pathways, vistas, safety signage, and pedestrian access points. In addition to this investment, Cortez Masto and Rosen have secured grants to support cleaner buses , smarter transportation technology , and evacuation preparations around the lake.

“We are thrilled to learn that Lake Tahoe has been awarded a RAISE grant for SR 28, especially this week, as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of the grand opening of the East Shore Trail. This grant will allow partners to expand the Trail to Thunderbird Cove, and eventually all the way to Spooner Summit,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “With the support of hundreds of philanthropic donors, the East Shore Trail is a tremendous example of the power of public-private partnerships to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.”

“We’re thrilled this funding will create safe transportation choices for residents and visitors to experience all Lake Tahoe has to offer. This RAISE grant will enable the extension of the popular multi-use trail along SR28 by 1.75 miles, accommodating cycling, walking and jogging, while experiencing the beauty of the lake. New, additional parking will also provide safe access to beaches and trails,” Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Tracy Larkin Thomason said.