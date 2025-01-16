Cortez Masto, Rosen announce $3 million to protect Lake Tahoe from invasive species

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced $3.1 million to support efforts by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species at Lake Tahoe. This funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law , which both Cortez Masto and Rosen voted to pass.

“Lake Tahoe has special significance for Nevadans, Tribes, and visitors alike, and I will always work to preserve its natural beauty,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m proud to have secured more funding to protect the lake from invasive species, and I will continue working to keep resources coming to the Tahoe Basin.”

“Lake Tahoe is one of Nevada’s natural wonders, and it’s our responsibility to protect it,” said Senator Rosen. “This funding will help fight the spread of invasive species, restore areas in the Lake Tahoe Basin, and safeguard it for generations to come. I’ll always fight to support the Basin with the federal resources it needs.”

This funding supplements a total of $17 million in grants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support Lake Tahoe’s conservation, restoration, and resilience. The grant will advance efforts to combat Lake Tahoe’s invasive species, including the Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive weed that disrupts aquatic ecosystems and outcompetes native plants.

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen have been champions for Nevada’s great outdoor spaces and public lands. They passed critical legislation to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which protects public lands in Nevada and across the U.S. Cortez Masto passed bipartisan, bicameral legislation to restore Lake Tahoe, which Rosen supported, and both senators delivered critical funding to protect Lake Tahoe in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Cortez Masto and Rosen also helped pass the historic Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law and provides robust funding to preserve and maintain public lands across the country. In 2020, Senator Cortez Masto also created the Invasive Species in Alpine Lakes Pilot Program to protect lakes like Lake Tahoe.