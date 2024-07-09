Cortez Masto to host 28th annual Lake Tahoe Summit

ROUND HILL, Nev. – U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced that the 28th annual Lake Tahoe Summit will be held on August 14, 2024. This year’s theme is “Connecting Tahoe: Investing in Transit, Trails, and Technology for the Future”. The Summit will focus on efforts by federal, state, and local stakeholders to meet Lake Tahoe’s transportation challenges and support innovative solutions to protect the lake for future generations.

Senator Cortez Masto has been a champion for Lake Tahoe in the U.S. Senate. In 2020, Cortez Masto hosted the 24th Annual Tahoe Summit and is leading efforts to extend the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act through 2034. She secured nearly $17 million in funding for the basin in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, in addition to critical resources to address microplastic pollution in the lake and to improve transportation options to and from Reno. She also helped create an Invasive Species in Alpine Lakes Pilot Program to protect lakes like Lake Tahoe. Through her Innovation State Initiative, the Senator has supported new uses of technology to safeguard the lake, including through revolutionary efforts to address and prevent wildfires and provide smarter and cleaner transportation options for the basin.

The event will be held at Round Hill Pines Resort on August 14. Click HERE to RSVP.