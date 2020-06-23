City approves dig once policy; Lime scooters to return in July

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City council passed a dig once policy and also adjusted fees to entice Lime to return in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In a relatively short meeting Tuesday, the council voted to pass a resolution adopting a dig once policy in public right-of-way.

The policy aims for the city to collaborate with utility companies and telecommunication services providers to coordinate work schedules. This would prevent roads from being dug up more than once to save money and limit the amount of time roads are closed. In addition, it would allow broadband providers to install fiber optic cables.

The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution but Councilmember Cody Bass did want to see the city place fiber optic conduits even when a provider was not involved with the project so that they would be available for future use.

Director of Public Works Ray Jarvis said that it was possible and it would need to be approved by the city on a case by case basis.

The council also approved an emergency ordinance to change the funding structure for shared mobility devices for this year only. It was previously $75 per scooter and will be 10 cents per ride this season.

Lime is scheduled to deliver 100 devices by July 4.

Finally, the council received a COVID-19 update. One topic on every one’s minds is face coverings. The council directed staff to educate the public that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order requiring face coverings in public is in effect in South Lake Tahoe, although it’s still unclear how that will be enforced.

The council is going to continue to meet remotely even though the state has continued reopening. City Manager Joe Irvin said the council chambers can only hold 17 people with proper social distancing in place. That includes council and staff, which would greatly limit the public’s ability to participate. They are looking into ways to implement a hybrid of in person and remote for future meetings.