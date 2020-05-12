City council cancels events for next 60 days

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council voted Tuesday to cancel all events on city property until July 14, which includes the Fourth of July parade.

Since events need to be planned so far out, and there is uncertainty about what phase in the reopening plan the city will be in come July, the council decided to cancel upcoming events.

During their July 14 meeting, they will consider whether to extend the cancellations or allow events from mid-July and on.

The council discussed this along with other reopening concerns.

Councilmembers Devin Middlebrook and Brooke Laine expressed concern about moving through the reopening phases too quickly. Councilmember Cody Bass said he thinks since the city doesn’t have a health director, they should defer to El Dorado County and stay in line with their reopening strategy.

Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Wallace also expressed concern about lodging being available on the Nevada side of the region, allowing people to take trips to the area. She expressed this to the county but there isn’t much they can do except discouraging tourism.

They also voted to have the Director of Emergency Services modify the emergency order and formalize non-enforcement against property owners traveling to their properties.

A huge chunk of the council meeting was made up of discussion on cell tower ordinances. The council held the second reading of the wireless communication on private property ordinance.

Bass would still like to see stricter regulations on the wireless communication companies, especially mentioning a bigger setback from schools.

“We should be thinking about the people in our neighborhoods, not the wireless providers,” Bass said.

Despite his concerns, the council voted to approve the ordinance 4-1 with Bass being the only no.

They also discussed a policy for small wireless facilities in public right of way. Bass again spoke out against the policy, wanting to require the small cell facilities to be underground, like San Diego has been able to achieve.

Laine said she thought they should get a policy in place and tweak it as they go but Bass wants the city to send a strong message with the original policy.

Again, the policy passed 4-1 with Bass being the only no.

Finally, the council voted to adopt a policy document regulating collocations and modifications to existing wireless facilities submitted as eligible facilities requests.