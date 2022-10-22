Council candidate appears in court, charged with felony arson, vandalism

Kevin Brunner



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City council candidate Kevin Brunner, who was recently arrested for arson and vandalism, appeared in court Monday, Oct. 17, for a pre-preliminary hearing.

South Lake Tahoe City Clerk Sue Blankenship told the Tribune she is following the case and currently Brunner is still in the running for city council as he has not been convicted of the felony charges for which is accused.

Allegedly, Brunner became destructive after seeing his ex-girlfriend talking to another man at an area casino.

Officials said that when Brunner’s ex-girlfriend got home on the 1100 block of 3rd Street, she found a broken window, her apartment destroyed and Brunner inside.

Brunner told the Tribune from inside the El Dorado County jail that he lived in the home with his girlfriend at the time and he was defending himself, her dog and their home from a bear invasion resulting in him falling through a window and becoming concussed. The dog was also displaced at the time.

The next court date is set for 8:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14, according to El Dorado County Deputy District Attorney Mahjoubeh Foolad.

Foolad said, “The charges filed are PC 455 (attempt to burn) and PC 594(a) (vandalism).”