Council narrows city manager search to 4 candidates

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City Council has narrowed their search for a new city manager down to four candidates

Thomas Hutka, of Florida, Joseph Irvin of Healdsburg, Calif, Robert Richardson, of Auburn, Calif, Ryan Stendell, of Palm Desert, Calif, are all in the mix to become the next South Lake Tahoe manager.

Hutka has been the public works director for Broward County, Florida, since 2009. He has also served as city manager for Port Huron, Michigan, for five years, assistant county manager for Osceola County, Florida, for four years, associate county administrator for Hennepin County, Minnesota, and he was Commissioner of Engineering & Construction for the City of Cleveland, Ohio.

Hutka has a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Princeton University and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University.

Irvin has been the assistant city manager for Healdsburg, California, since 2018. Prior to that, he was with the City of Sequim, Washington, from 2014-2018, where he was first assistant to the city manager, then assistant city manager. He also served the city from 2005-2011 as a city planner.

Irvin was with the City of Marco Island, Florida, from 2011-2014 where he was zoning administrator. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from California State University Channel Islands and a master’s degree in public administration from Evergreen State College.

Richardson has been the city manager for the City of Auburn, Calif., since 2017, and he was also its city manager from 2003-2014.

His public service experience in California also includes serving as city manager for Grass Valley from 2014-2017, and he was with the City of Lemon Grove from 1994-2003, serving first as assistant city manager, then city manager. Early in his career, Richardson was public information officer in Escondido, Calif.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration, both from California State University, Long Beach.

Stendell has been the director of community development for the City of Palm Desert, Calif, since 2015. He has served the city since 2002, when he started there as a planning technician-associate planner.

His other positions at the city include senior management analyst development services/planning, and senior management-city manager’s office/public works department.

Stendell has a Bachelor of Arts & Science degree in public administration from San Diego State University.

The public can meet the candidates from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Idle Hour.

The city council is scheduled to choose a candidate during a closed session on at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.