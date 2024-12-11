Council selects mayoral positions with two newly sworn members

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – One of the first orders of business at Tuesday night’s council meeting, Dec. 10, included selecting a new mayor and mayor pro tem.

Council chose then-acting Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Wallace as the new mayor and then acting Mayor Cody Bass as mayor pro tem.

But that wasn’t before swearing in two new councilmembers.

Keith Roberts and David Jinkins raised a hand while reciting their oaths of office, swearing to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California.

The city recognized outgoing members, Cristi Creegan and Devin Middlebrook, as well as former Mayor Pro Tem, John Friedrich, who individually thanked each councilmember and provided a long list of highlights that the council had done together.

The road to the mayor and mayor pro tem selection included one failed motion for Bass to continue as mayor, much discussion among council, and, at times, passionate input from the public.

Councilmember Scott Robbins jumped in from the start and nominated Mayor Bass to continue as mayor. However, Wallace quickly expressed her interest in the position for the sake of rotation and change.

Newly seated Roberts agreed change was needed, while Jinkens said he preferred to have this item pushed to January, but didn’t have a problem with either candidate.

Public comment was mixed. Some vehemently opposed Bass continuing as mayor and others saw Bass as the best option. Other residents voiced strong support for Wallace, while some encouraged rotation and a fresh voice, including offering up Robbins since he had never been seated in that position.

Wallace had previously been mayor in her first term on city council.

There was no motion throughout the night offering up Robbins as mayor or mayor pro tem. Robbin’s motion for Bass as mayor failed when Bass and Robbins’ votes in favor were outweighed by the other three’s disfavor.

Further discussion ensued. Wallace expressed she would not support Robbins as mayor until her fears were gone of him representing himself in the position instead of the entire council. Bass pointed out that since both he and Wallace had been elected twice, it would make sense for each to serve as mayor twice. Further, if he does serve twice, it should be back-to-back for continuity.

After more discussion, Wallace made a motion recommending herself as mayor, in the interest of moving things forward and in light of Bass’ nomination failing.

All councilmembers were in favor, except Robbins.

After a short recess to rearrange council chambers, council continued with Wallace and Bass exchanging seats.

Freshly selected Mayor Wallace, who served as mayor in 2021, took the helm for the remainder of the meeting.