City council to consider purchase of body-worn cameras for PD
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department may finally be getting body worn cameras if the city council approves the purchase Tuesday during its regular meeting.
The purchase has been on the city’s radar for awhile but following the murder of George Floyd in May, residents have been pushing for them.
SLTPD has examined three different options. One is compatible with their current in-car system so it would be the most affordable but does have some bugs. The other two would require a complete upgrade making them a little pricier.
The council will also consider approving a $2.5 million contract for architectural and engineering services for the new recreation center. According to the agenda, the current recreation center is in desperate need of repair and the council directed staff to go out to request for qualifications for a new facility rather than undertaking massive renovations.
An extension on the residential evictions moratorium is also on the agenda. If passed, the extension would last until Sept. 30.
The council will also receive a COVID-19 update as well as an update on the Climate Action Plan.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and can be live streamed at http://www.cityofslt.us or zoom.us/j/9477942137.
To make a comment call 530-542-6500. The meeting ID is 94779424137, press *9 to indicate a desire to make a comment. Or email publiccomment@cityofslt.us with the Public Comment Item # in the subject line, prior to the meeting.
