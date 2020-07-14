Council to discuss canceling more events; police facilities at Tuesday’s meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council will decide on whether or not they should extend the event cancellation policy they enacted in May.

The decision in May was to postpone or cancel all city special events for 60 days, and to consider an extension of that policy depending on the state of the coronavirus. Cases have continued to rise in the county and several counties in Calif. have been shut down by the governor. This will likely be part of the discussion.

They will also receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Irvin.

The council will also discuss the South Lake Tahoe Police Department facilities. A Grand Jury report from El Dorado County found “the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Facility is inadequate for modern police operations and requires funding for extensive renovation or replacement.”

A draft letter included in the council packet suggests the council respond saying they disagree with part of the findings, specifically they believe the renovations currently underway will make the building adequate. However, they would ultimately desire funding for a new police facility.

The Grand Jury report also found, “while not mandated by [Peace Officer Standards and Training], the South Lake Tahoe Police Department does not provide its officers with continuing professional training in crisis intervention training.”

In the staff report, it states 20 of the 39 sworn officers have received training and nine of the remaining 19 recently graduated from California Basic Police Academy where they would’ve received training.

The staff report also states the department will be implementing internal standards for CIT for fiscal year 2020/21. The department has also begun discussions with El Dorado County about expanding the PERT program, which sends mental health professionals on calls with armed officers, into the city.

The council will be voting on approval of those responses.

A possible ballot measure will also be discussed. If approved, a measure asking voters to vote on a one cent sales tax “to maintain fire protection, 911 emergency response, public safety, snow removal; reduce wildfire threats; prevent lake pollution; repair streets/potholes, keep public areas safe/clean; retain local jobs/businesses; protect long-term financial stability; provide other city services” will be added to the November ballot.

The council will also discuss a 60-day deferral for business license fees. The council has discussed this idea in previous meetings but on Aug. 1, license renewals that were sent out in May are considered delinquent, so the council needs to decide soon what to do.

Finally, the council will discuss awarding an architectural and planning services contract for the 56-acre project.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and can be watched at https://zoom.us/j/96109986486, on Channel 21 or live streamed on the city’s website.

To comment on zoom, press the “raise a hand” button. To comment by phone call (530) 542-6500. The meeting ID is 961 0998 6486, press *9 to indicate a desire to make a comment.

Public comment may be submitted by email with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM # (insert item number) to PublicComment@cityofslt.us during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item.