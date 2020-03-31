City council to discuss economic task force, commercial eviction moratorium on Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Commercial evictions, forming an economic task force and establishing fines for violators of the stay at home order, are all on the city council’s plate Wednesday morning.

The council, which is holding weekly emergency meetings during the coronavirus crisis, will discuss passing a moratorium on commercial evictions, a topic talked about in last week’s meeting but members were weary of passing something that impeded on contracts between landlords and tenants. They held off to see if Gov. Gavin Newsom passed a statewide moratorium but he did not.

The council will also discuss establishing a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force Subcommittee that will ensure programs and benefits from the CARES Act are used to benefit the South Lake Tahoe region.

The committee, if created, will have several leaders from the community as well as two members of the council.

Finally, the council will discuss passing a resolution to allow the Director of Emergency Services, and Interim City Manager, Brad Kilger, to give administrative fines and citations for violations of the state’s stay at home order. The fine would be up to $1,000 per violation.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Public comment can be emailed during the meeting with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM # (insert item number) to PublicComment@cityofslt.us or can be called in to 530-318-1461 when indicated.