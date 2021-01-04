Council to discuss gift card program to help small businesses

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council will discuss support for small businesses through a gift card program at the first meeting of 2021.

The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce’s gift card program offers an additional $10 to anybody who purchases a $25 gift card at a local business. The program had immediate success so City Manager Joe Irvin is requesting the city donate an additional $75,000 to the program.

Council will learn about the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program and discuss whether the city should start an additional loan program.

Council will also receive a presentation from the housing manager on possible near term solutions for the city’s housing issue. Two solutions recommended were emergency rental assistance and a partnership with Landing Locals to transition vacation homes to long-term rentals.

The meeting is a joint meeting, so the council will reconvene as the South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency to approve the obligation payment schedule for 2021/22.

The city is also likely to approve an emergency order allowing curbside pickup for cannabis businesses.

In a move to be more inclusive to South Lake’s latinx population, the agenda is now available in English and Spanish.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. It can be viewed on the city’s websiteor at https://zoom.us/j/98599042347.

Public comment can be made by emailing publiccomment@cityofslt.us or by calling 530-542-6500 and pressing *9. The meeting ID is 985 9904 2347.