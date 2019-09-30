Council to discuss Loop Road, adopting sister city in Mexico

South Lake Tahoe city council will discuss the Loop Road issue and adopting a sister city south of the border at this week’s meeting.

The council will discuss whether or not to initiate a new economic impact report on the US 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project, also known as the Loop Road project, at the Oct. 1 meeting that begins at 9 a.m. at the City Council Chambers, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

An economic impact report was done in 2013, with an updated report being prepared for Tahoe Transportation District in 2018.

This latest report would cost no more than $50,000 and would be completed by spring 2020, according to a summary on the issue done by City Manager Frank Rush.

The council will also discuss whether to approve a city-initiated advisory ballot.

In addition to Loop Road, the council will also discuss traffic mitigation strategies for the Rocky Point neighborhood.

Travelers often use Glen Road, Chonokis Road and Montreal Road to avoid traffic on the casino corridor. Residents have complained about speeding.

The council will consider stop signs and other traffic calming measures on those roads.

Also on the docket, a proposal to make the City of Ameca in Jalisco, Mexico the sister city of South Lake Tahoe.

According to discussion at the Aug. 20 council meeting, 80% of South Lake’s hispanic population has ties to Ameca.

The sister city relationship would lend an exchange of cultural, culinary, music, and educational ideas.