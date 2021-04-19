Council to discuss new housing project, vehicle replacement plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing for a new housing project in Tahoe Valley.

The proposed residential project, if approved, will be built at 906 Emerald Bay Road. It would consist of six separate 1,000-square foot condominiums placed on lots that with a common area.

The project was approved by the planning commission on March 18. Even if approved by city council, the applicants will still need approval from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The council will also discuss allowing city events again. In May 2020, council voted to postpone or cancel all events for 90 days due to the pandemic. Every 90 days since then, the council has voted to extend the ban.

However, with the dropping number in new active cases and with California slowly reopening, city staff recommends allowing events to happen. If the council votes to allow events, organizers will need to show how the events will be compliant with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.

Also on the agenda is the draft electric vehicle transition plan. On October 20, 2020, council approved the Climate Action Plan to help meet city and statewide greenhouse gas emissions reductions goals.

One way to help reduce GHG is by replacing the city’s vehicle fleet with electric vehicles. The first phase of the 5-year replacement plan will focus on eight light weight vehicles. The cost of vehicle replacement will be about $345,000 and infrastructure costs to support the vehicles will be about $300,000.

However, those costs will not need to be paid all at once or immediately and many grants do exist for vehicle replacements and infrastructure.

Following discussion of the plan, council will consider the purchase of a Tesla Model 3 AWD. Staff had recommended the purchase during the Dec. 1 meeting but council delayed the decision until the transition plan was in place. The purchase of the vehicle plus the infrastructure required to support the vehicle would cost the city nearly $60,000.

Staff is asking for $35,000 for a focused Condition Assessment Report to help update the 2008 Drainage Master Plan. A 2008 survey found much of the city’s drainage infrastructure to be failing or non-existent.

While the city has done a significant amount of work to address this issue, staff would like a survey to help them take stock of where they are and where they should focus their efforts.

Finally, the council will discuss funding a road rehabilitation project at Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Spruce Ave. The project would cost $1.271 million. Council could also decide to include a section of Pioneer Trail which would raise the cost to $3.697 million.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s website or on Zoom .

To make a comment, call 530-542-6500, the meeting ID is 957 6838 3734, press *9 to indicate a desire to comment or email PublicComment@cityofslt.us .