City to discuss position changes, wage increases and solar installations today at council meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Mayor Jason Collin and Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Wallace will lead their first city council meeting in their new roles on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The meeting, with a hefty agenda, will begin at 9 a.m. with the recognition of four new city employees and 23 long-timers, including five employees who have been with the city for 20 years.

The council will then hear a presentation from Meredith Anderson, CivicSpark Fellow, about the solicitation for bids for solar installations at city facilities.

These solar installations will help move the city toward their goal of relying on 100% renewable energy by 2032.

Council will consider many budget issues during the consent items, including a minimum wage increase for city employees to $13 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2020.

The city is also recommending changing the fire chief salary to $178,668 which will make the position more attractive to potential candidates while the city continues their search to fill the role.

Council will also look at the Clean Tahoe 2018-2019 recap and 2019-2020 budget.

Clean Tahoe is a non-profit that provides litter control and removal as well as education. Next year’s budget, if approved, would be $246,215, with a total of $166,000 being provided by the city through refuse customer surcharges and transfer station fees.

Road projects such as traffic control in Rocky Point neighborhood and Loop Road are frequently on the council agenda but the city doesn’t have a traffic engineer on staff to address questions of changes to speed limits and signage among other things.

Stan Hill, associate civil engineer, is requesting that the city retain the services of Wood Rodgers, an engineering consulting firm at an hourly rate not to exceed $35,000 a year to address those questions and issues that may arise in the future.

The city will consider the reclassification of the role of communications manager, held by Chris Fiore, to the role of assistant to the city manager, public engagement.

According to the executive summary written by Human Resources Manager Tom Stuart and City Manager Frank Rush, the reclassification would add additional duties such as “customer service responsibilities, follow-up on council directives, coordination with other key city staff, additional special projects as assigned by the city manager, efforts to gauge customer satisfaction, liaison with other city partners,” as well as a $17,000 a year pay increase.

Many other items will be discussed such as grant applications, business licenses, and budget requests.

With the agenda having nearly 30 items, this should be a lengthy, eventful meeting.

To see the full agenda, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/84/Watch-City-CouncilPlanning-Commission-Me.

The meeting is at the City Council Chambers on 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect the correct suggested cost for hiring an engineering consulting firm.