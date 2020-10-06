City council to discuss raises, new recreation center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding the first readings of ordinances that would raise city council members’ compensation as well as the treasurer’s during the Tuesday, Oct. 7 meeting.

The council is eligible for a compensation increase each calendar year and it has been practice for the treasurer to receive one along with the council. The increase would be a little over $100 a month, bringing the compensation to $1,147.27 per month.

The council will also discuss plans for a new recreation and aquatics center. The $50 million proposed project is part of the 56-Acres plan between the city and El Dorado County. Part of the plan will likely include a senior nutrition center and would be an entirely new building on a different area of the 56-acres.

Shared rentals are also on the docket for the meeting. The vacation-home rental ordinance the city passed only addressed properties where the whole home was being rented out. This ordinance would discuss regulations for rentals when the property owner is on the property.

The council will also hear a presentation from Tahoe Transportation District on the Main Street Management Plan for U.S. Highway 50, part of the highway realignment plan also known as Loop Road. The council will not be making any decisions on the project, just hearing the presentation.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and can be watched on the city’s website at cityofslt.us or via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93851486852.

Public comment can be made by raising your hand in Zoom, calling 530-542-6500, the

meeting ID is 938 5148 6852, press *9 or emailing to PublicComment@cityofslt.us.