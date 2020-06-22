City to discuss mobility device fee change; ‘Dig once’ policy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council will vote on an emergency ordinance for the shared mobility device fees during their meeting on Tuesday, June 23.

The normal fee structure for Lime scooters is $75 per scooter. However, because of the unpredictability of the season and the late start because of COVID-19, they will not deploy the scooters under the current fee structure.

The city recognizes that the scooters are a popular way to get around and could be used to travel while socially distancing. Since no other companies have applied to deploy SMDs, the city directed staff to draft an ordinance changing the fee structure to 10 cents per ride.

The change would generate around $20,000 which is two-thirds of budgeted revenue.

This change would only be for this year, and would return to normal next season.

Also on the agenda is a “dig once” policy for right of ways. The policy would encourage coordination between the city, utility companies and telecommunications companies for installing and repairing infrastructure to minimize damage to city streets.

This policy would also encourage broadband providers to install fiber optic cables, since installation can be pricey for telecommunications providers.

Finally, the council will receive a COVID-19 update. One topic on many people’s minds is masks. Many residents have expressed concerns about people not wearing masks in public. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom passed an ordinance requiring masks indoors in most public settings, although it is unclear how this will be enforced. The city has not yet indicated whether they will follow suit with the governor like they have with his other COVID-19 policies, but according to the staff report for this agenda item, the city said they will continue to push out education on the importance of face coverings.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and can be watched at https://cityofslt.us/84/Watch-City-CouncilPlanning-Commission-Me.

Public comment can be made by calling 530-542-6500 when indicated by the Mayor or by emailing the comment to PublicComment@cityofslt.us.