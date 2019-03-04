Council to hear update on Loop Road

South Lake Tahoe City Council will hear an update on the U.S. 50 South Shore Community Revitalization project during its meeting Tuesday, March 5.

Council will receive an update on the current status of the project. The project, often referred to as the Loop Road project, aims to realign U.S. 50 around the casino corridor and Heavenly Village.

In doing so, the current U.S. 50 alignment would likely transition to a more walkable area.

In January the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board approved moving forward with the development of a main street management plan — a condition of TRPA's permit approval for the overall project.

The public is encouraged to attend council's meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in council chambers at 1901 Airport Road, and learn more.

"The March 5 presentation will be an opportunity for everyone to learn about the status of the project, and the next steps," City Manager Frank Rush said in a press release. "Constructive public input is essential to the success of the revitalization project, and there will be numerous opportunities for people to get involved in the coming months and years."

A special community discussion meeting will be held March 14, and details about that meeting will be available in the coming days, according to the city.