City council to hold 1st reading of wireless ordinance; discuss Ski Run business on Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will hold their first regularly scheduled meeting since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his stay-at-home order.

The meeting, which will be held remotely, has a public hearing on the Ski Run Business Improvement District where they can hear from business owners on Ski Run Blvd. The council will possibly approve the annual report from last year and levy assessments for 2020-2021.

The council will also be giving the city manager direction on the 2020-2022 housing plan. The council will be hearing a presentation from staff on the City Housing Plan which highlights specific projects and housing activities for consideration for the next two years.

Finally, the council will hold the first reading of the Wireless Communication Facilities ordinance. While this ordinance will have no bearing on previously approved wireless facilities, it will give the city more control over new contracts for wireless facilities in the future.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and can livestreamed on the city’s website.

Public comment can be sent, during the meeting with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT ITEM # (insert item number) to PublicComment@cityofslt.us or can be called in to 530-318-1461 when indicated by the mayor.