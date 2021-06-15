Council to hold hearing tonight over Al Tahoe hotel; discuss $5M in rescue plan funds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will hold an appeal hearing Tuesday evening, in person and online, regarding a permit for a new hotel that was approved by the planning commission.

During the May 13 meeting, the planning commission approved the permit to convert an existing 3,300-square foot commercial building located at 839 Tallac Avenue to four tourist accommodation units.

The Tahoe Neighborhoods Group, backers of vacation home rental restricting Measure T that was voter-approved in 2018, has appealed the permit, claiming, among other things, that the project ignores the city’s housing plan and doesn’t conform with the residential neighborhood.

Planning Manager John Hitchcock in the agenda packet recommended council deny the appeal as it is consistent with the goals and policies of the city’s General Plan.

“The project is desirable and is not injurious to the neighborhood because it is similar to other existing tourist accommodation uses in the district, is considered a permitted use and will result in the removal of a non-conforming land use,” said Hitchcock in a report to council.

The existing 3,300-square foot commercial building located at 839 Tallac Avenue. (Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



The council will also hold an appeal hearing for the suspension of Cannabis Use Permit by Perfect Union SLT, LLC. Because Perfect Union SLT did not open their facilities within the required time period, the planning commission voted to suspend their Cannabis Use Permit.

The council already approved a first reading of an ordinance suspending the development agreement with Perfect Union SLT and will be holding the second reading during this meeting, as well.

The council will consider accepting a parcel donation from Friends of Ski Run. The group purchased a half-acre property which was owned by Safeway.

They are donating the parcel to the city to be used as a park. The park would be maintained by the city, with Friends of Ski Run in an advisory role.

Also on the agenda is possible distribution of the more than $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding that the city will be receiving.

Possible uses of the funding include building the aforementioned Ski Run Park, broadband infrastructure analysis, improvements to Bijou Golf Course, Fire Station 3 remodel and many other uses.

The city will also be soliciting feedback from the community through a survey on possible uses of the funds.

Finally, the council will discuss the creation of a Tourism, Arts, and Culture Commission and a mental health subcommittee.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. It will be held in person at the Lake Tahoe Airport and can also be viewed on the city’s website at http://www.cityofslt.us and via Zoom at this link https://zoom.us/j/96397014290 .

People can comment in person or can be emailed to publiccomment@cityofslt.us , by using the raise hand function on zoom or by calling 530-542-6500. The meeting ID is 963 9701 429.