City council holding strategic planning workshop today

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will host their 2020 Visioning and Strategic Planning Workshop today.

The workshop will allow the council to look back on the goals they set at last year’s meeting and reflect on challenges and accomplishments of the year.

According to a report written by Interim City Manager Brad Kilger, last year’s plan was a good first step.

“However, there are some key pieces missing from the current strategic plan and process that would greatly enhance the council and staff’s success in accomplishing the desired goals,” Kilger’s report said.

The report said the council established visions and goals last year but this year they need to focus on an implementation plan.

The council released a recommended list of priorities and objectives from March 2020 to March 2021. Some of those priorities include completing fire chief recruitment, wildfire prevention and preparedness, and recreational improvements.

Overall, they’ve identified 13 recommended priorities, with multiple goals within each priority.

Following the workshop, council will hold a closed session to discuss the search for a permanent city manager.

The workshop starts at 1 p.m. at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.