Council tonight will discuss TOT urgency ordinance, select ‘Winter Wonderland’ concessionaire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City Council tonight will discuss a proposed transient occupancy tax urgency ordinance, will hold a hearing to possibly abandon an easement, will receive a presentation on the state of transit in the community and may enter negotiations with a concessionaire for a “Winter Wonderland” program at the city’s campground.

The Caldor Fire caused the evacuation of the entire city on Aug. 30 and the orders weren’t lifted until Sept. 5 which substantially impacted the local economy by closing businesses and reducing tourism to nothing over the popular Labor Day weekend that draws hundreds of thousands to the area.

The proposed urgency ordinance would temporarily waive city code that applies penalties and interest to TOT and business and professions tax payments remitted late.

The ordinance would allow for a grace period to pay August TOT, which would have normally been due by Sept. 15, to Oct. 15, and a grace period for September late business and professions tax payments, which would normally have been assessed penalties and interest between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, until Oct. 1, or when council ends the local emergency due to the Caldor Fire, whichever is later.

Council will also conduct a public hearing and consider abandoning a 50-foot wide easement located at 2180 South Avenue, a property owned by Barton Memorial Hospital.





The easement that is parallel to the hospital was recorded in 1993, but a parcel map does not describe the beneficiary or the purpose of the easement.

Barton has requested the easement be abandoned.

The Planning Commission on Aug. 12 adopted a resolution finding abandonment of the easement would not affect the long-range street pattern for the city.

On Sept. 7, council adopted a resolution stating its intent to move forward and set a public hearing.

The city received proposals from two concessionaires to help establish its Winter Wonderland experience in December within the city campground.

City staff reviewed the proposals and has recommended entering into negotiations with Shearer Activities, Inc., which is located in South Lake Tahoe and conducts business as Tahoe Sportfishing.

The city will also recognize longtime employees and also welcome new ones into the fold.

Jon Anderson, Kim George and Allen Molesworth will be recognized for 20 years of service. Anderson and George are with the fire department and Molesworth is with the police department.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

If attending the meeting via Zoom and would like to comment, press the “raise a hand” button. If joining the meeting via Channel 21 or live stream and would like to comment, call 530-542-6500, enter the meeting ID and press *9. The clerk will call you by the last three digits of your phone number when it is your turn to speak.