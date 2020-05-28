Council will hear update on city reopening during meeting Thursday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will receive a reopening update and consider amending order 1 during a special meeting on Thursday.
Part of the reopening plan includes opening city parks with the bathrooms being cleaned three times a day, city boat ramps opening and city facilities open to the public in a limited capacity.
The council will also consider $100,000 in funding for the Sierra Business Council’s Resilience Fund.
Under new business, the council will discuss passing an urgency ordinance that will temporarily relax regulations on signs and outdoor seating for restaurants.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and can be watched at cityofslt.us/84/Watch-City-CouncilPlanning-Commission-Me.
Public comment can be made by calling 530-542-6500 when indicated by the mayor or by emailing the comment to PublicComment@cityofslt.us.
