Councilmember Bass responds to arrest, allegations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After news broke of his arrest, South Lake Tahoe City Councilmember Cody Bass responded to allegations of drug substances found in his car.

Bass was arrested at about 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 for driving under the Influence. The report from California Highway Patrol said they obtained “white powder resembling cocaine,” and “crystalline substance resembling methamphetamine.”

While his legal counsel advised him not to speak until he has been arraigned, Bass did want to make one statement.

“The report came out before the lab tested the substances in the car,” Bass told the Tribune. “I absolutely did not have cocaine and I absolutely did not have methamphetamine and the lab results will show that.”

About 15 minutes before Bass was arrested, fire personnel working near Twin Bridges reported an “extremely intoxicated driver,” according to the CHP report.





Bass was stopped at the Meyers Agricultural Station and, “the officer observed the driver showed obvious signs of intoxication and requested he exit his vehicle,” the report said.

Following completion of a CHP DUI investigation, Bass was arrested for several misdemeanors including driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol or marijuana and possession of methamphetamine as well as certain other narcotics.

He was booked in the El Dorado County Jail and his car was towed.