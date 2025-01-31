‘Countess’ Luann de Lesseps to perform at Harrah’s Saturday

STATELINE, Nev. — Luann de Lesseps—commonly known as Countess Luann—will perform her cabaret at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe this Saturday, Feb. 1. Lesseps is best known for being on The Real Housewives of New York, a reality TV franchise from which she has emerged as one of the most well-known stars. Lesseps has been releasing original music and performing cabaret for many years. This weekend’s show marks the first night of a tour that will take her to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and across the U.S.

The show is a mix of original music, covers, storytelling, and clips from the Real Housewives.

“A lot of people don’t know what to expect, especially if they know me from Real Housewives,” says Luann. “They ask me, ‘what is cabaret?’ Cabaret is really all about storytelling.”

For Lesseps, that means curating a show that is heavy on the glamour, laughs and fun. She describes the show as “pop culture meets cabaret meets comedy.”

“I don’t sing a song my fans don’t know,” says Lesseps. “It’s a big sing-along, and I play games with the audience. It’s very immersive. You’re part of the show.”

Among the songs fans can expect are classics of Lesseps’ original discography, including “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” “Feelin’ Jovani,” and “Viva La Diva”.

“I feel very blessed to be doing what I love to do, which is to be on stage,” says Lesseps. “And my fans are amazing. They get dressed up for me, and they all have this point of connection through Real Housewives, so they make friends with each other, they go out. It’s really special.”

Tickets are still available at Lesseps’ website, http://www.countessluann.com .

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.