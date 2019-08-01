Country legend Rodney Crowell performing at Crystal Bay Casino at Lake Tahoe

Rodney Crowell performs at the Crystal Bay Casino Saturday, Aug. 3.

Sam Esty Rayner Photography

If you go ... What: Rodney Crowell When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 Where: Crystal Bay Casino (14 Nevada Route 28, Crystal Bay, Nev.) Tickets: $32.11 (plus taxes/fees) Info: www.crystalbaycasino.com

A soon-to-be member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame is making a stop in Tahoe.

Two-time Grammy winner Rodney Crowell performs at Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday evening in a performance country fans will not want to miss.

Crowell, a Texas native, is one of those godfathers of country whose name alone might not garner the recognition it deserves. But all that fades away once you hear him and become a little more familiar with his musical catalogue.

The artist has written hits for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban, Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and many others, according to a press release.

Aside from his work with others, Crowell has penned five No. 1 hits of his own.

Shortly after his Aug. 10 induction into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, Crowell will release his latest album, “Texas.” It includes features from renowned artists including Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Dunn, Billy Gibbons, Randy Rogers, Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, Steve Earle and Ringo Starr. The album is due out Aug. 15.

“For the last few years, I’d been writing Texas-centric songs and revisiting some of my tunes from as far back as the mid-70s,” Crowell said in the release. “Last year, I started referring to the collection of songs as the TEXAS album.”

“Interestingly it all started with Ringo Starr who, through a mutual friend, let me know he was keen to record a track,” Crowell says. “Before I knew it, Lee Ann Womack, Ronnie Dunn, Willie Nelson, Randy Rogers, Lyle Lovett and Vince Gill had climbed on board. Ray Kennedy and I took hold of the production reins, enlisted a cast of bad ass musicians and voilá, TEXAS was born. Man, was it a fun record to make.”

Crowell’s show at the Crystal Bay Casino is slated to start at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www1.ticketmaster.com.

For information, visit rodneycrowell.com.