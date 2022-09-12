Country legends Alabama perform at Stateline (Gallery)

Alabama performing at Harvey's Outdoor Arena on Friday, Sept. 10.

STATELINE, Nev. — “The smoke couldn’t keep us away this time,” said Alabama frontman Randy Owens to a cheering crowd.

Owens was referring to the band’s previously scheduled 2021 show date at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, which was postponed due to the Caldor Fire and faced the potential threat of a second postponement due to the active Mosquito Fire.

This time around however, the show went on Friday, Sept. 9, and Alabama celebrated more than 50 years of country music at Harvey’s. Owens, one of the original founding members of the band, was joined on stage by his cousin and fellow founding member, Teddy Gentry. The third member in the trio of founding cousins, Jeff Cook, was not present.

The band drew from its enormous catalog of hits to give everyone in attendance a night they would remember. Owens’ charm was present throughout the evening as he injected stories of the band’s origins in between song breaks, and asked one of his California fans, “how can you stomp your boots with flip flops on?”

Chad from Lake Tahoe with his girlfriend, waiting for Alabama to perform Friday, Sept. 9.

Jessica, Bodie, and Griffin, pose for a family photo.

Summer from Mad River and her family anticipating a long-awaited Alabama performance.

Alabama performing at Harvey’s Outdoor Arena on Friday, Sept. 10.

Sonny from Reno and her friend waiting for Alabama.

Tom from San Jose along with his friends, waiting for Alabama to perform on Friday, Sept. 9.

Stacie from Folsom with her close friends, waiting for Alabama to take the stage.

Randy Owens of Alabama performing at Harvey’s Outdoor Arena on Friday, Sept. 10

