Country singers Bentley, McBryde dazzle crowd at Stateline (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — Dierks Bentley brought a cast of characters to entertain the crowd at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Opening act, Ashley McBryde gave a commanding performance and amazed the crowd with her tremendous vocal ability.
Bentley took the stage and played hit after hit, keeping the audience on their feet singing. His nineties country parody band, Hot Country Knights, made an appearance later in the evening, and brought laughter to the venue with their over-the-top mullets, early 90’s costumes, and dance moves.
