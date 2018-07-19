Country star Luke Bryan headlines Harveys Lake Tahoe

Luke Bryan continues this week's trend of outdoor country gigs with his performance at Harveys Outdoor Arena on Wednesday, July 25.

"Since the debut of his first album in 2007, Luke Bryan has placed 18 singles in the No. 1 spot, sold 10 million albums, 40 million tracks and accrued back-to-back double-platinum albums, earning the title of Top Country Artist at the Billboard Music Awards two years in a row," states the artist's online biography.

Prior to 2017's "What Makes You Country" — the album that Bryan is currently touring in support of — the country sensation's most recent record was 2015's "Kill the Lights," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and top Country Albums Charts, according to the bio.

"Luke later made Billboard chart history as 'Kill the Lights' became the first album in 27 years to place six singles at No. 1," concludes the bio.

Bryan is known for hits including "Drunk On You," "I Don't Want This Night to End," "That's My Kind of Night" and "Kick the Dust Up."

Tickets for his concert, which is part of the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series and begins at 7 p.m., vary in price — but grab them soon, as the Stateline show might sell out.

Harveys Outdoor Arena is located at U.S. 50 Stateline Avenue.

— Lake Tahoe Action