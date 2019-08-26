Washoe County hosting another workshop on short-term rentals in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Citing a surge in interest on the topic, Washoe County recently announced it will host an additional community workshop focused on short-term rentals.

The county had originally scheduled two meetings on the topic — one in Reno and one in Incline Village. The Reno meeting occurred last week. The Incline meeting is scheduled for today, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at The Chateau, 955 Fairway Blvd.

The meetings were scheduled to collect community feedback that will be considered in the county’s effort to create what it describes as “simple, fair and enforceable standards” for short-term rentals.

Due to “tremendous interest” in the matter, the county announced a third additional workshop that is scheduled to take place in Incline Village on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Parasol Building, 948 Incline Way.

The county encourages anyone who hasn’t yet RSVP’d for the Monday meeting to attend the Wednesday meeting.

The county also launched an online survey on short-term rentals. The survey can be found here.

Increasingly, communities around the lake have amplified their calls for stronger regulations on short-term rentals, also frequently referred to as vacation home rentals.

Washoe County officials have previously indicated that they have no intention of banning short-term rentals in unincorporated portions of the county, which includes Incline Village and Crystal Bay.