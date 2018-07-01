 El Dorado County finalizes election results | TahoeDailyTribune.com

El Dorado County finalizes election results

Mountain Democrat

The El Dorado County Elections Department updated the June 5 primary election ballot count with their final, official tally Friday, June 22.

Official primary election results:

Ballots cast: 57464, 49.78 percent of registered voters.

Governor

Travis Allen 7878 13.91%

John H. Cox 23025 40.65%

Gavin Newsom 13885 24.51%

Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis 12656 23.50%

David Fennell 8156 15.14%

Cole Harris 11215 20.82%

Secretary of State

Alex Padilla 20349 37.40%

Mark P. Meuser 25452 46.78%

State Controller

Konstantinos Roditis 26867 49.28%

Betty T. Yee 25836 47.39%

State Treasurer

Jack M. Guerrero 17204 32.01%

Greg Conlon 13451 25.03%

Fiona Ma 17694 32.93%

State Attorney General

Steven C. Bailey 22506 41.23%

Xavier Becerra 17883 32.76%

State Insurance Commissioner

Steve Poizner 28890 57.80%

Ricardo Lara 12415 24.84%

State Board of Equalization, 1st District

Ted Gaines 25336 46.85%

Tom Hallinan 18243 33.73%

United States Senator

James P. Bradley 9718 18.11%

Dianne Feinstein 17713 33.02%

U.S. Representative, 4th District

Tom McClintock 28377 51.68%

Jessica Morse 11104 20.22%

State Assembly, 5th District

Frank Bigelow 21053 60.54%

Carla J. Neal 13690 39.37%

State Assembly, 6th District

Kevin Kiley 12110 63.77%

Jacalyn Smith 6864 36.14%

State Superintendent of Public Inst.

Tony K. Thurmond 13641 28.30%

Marshall Tuck 20500 42.53%

County Superintendent of Schools

Ed Manansala 38253 98.33%

County Supervisor, 4th District

Lori Parlin 4564 37.97%

Bogdan Ambrozewicz 1494 12.43%

Michael Ranalli 5946 49.46%

County Supervisor, 5th District

Jeffrey Spencer 1149 16.74%

Norma Santiago 954 13.90%

Kenny Curtzwiler 2217 32.31%

Sue Novasel 2524 36.78%

County Assessor

Karl Weiland 39743 98.78%

County Auditor-Controller

Joe Harn 25722 51.86%

Mike Owen 23770 47.93%

County District Attorney

Vern Pierson 27824 56.11%

Trish Kelliher 21662 43.68%

County Recorder-Clerk

Todd White 16815 35.12%

Janelle K. Horne 19724 41.20%

Dan Dellinger 11251 23.50%

County Sheriff-Coroner-Public Admin.

John D'Agostini 43331 97.80%

County Surveyor

Philip Mosbacher 39984 99.33%

County Treasurer-Tax Collector

Anne Billingsley 19587 43.94%

K. E. Coleman 24835 55.71%