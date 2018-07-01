El Dorado County finalizes election results
July 1, 2018
The El Dorado County Elections Department updated the June 5 primary election ballot count with their final, official tally Friday, June 22.
Official primary election results:
Ballots cast: 57464, 49.78 percent of registered voters.
Governor
Travis Allen 7878 13.91%
John H. Cox 23025 40.65%
Recommended Stories For You
Gavin Newsom 13885 24.51%
Lieutenant Governor
Eleni Kounalakis 12656 23.50%
David Fennell 8156 15.14%
Cole Harris 11215 20.82%
Secretary of State
Alex Padilla 20349 37.40%
Mark P. Meuser 25452 46.78%
State Controller
Konstantinos Roditis 26867 49.28%
Betty T. Yee 25836 47.39%
State Treasurer
Jack M. Guerrero 17204 32.01%
Greg Conlon 13451 25.03%
Fiona Ma 17694 32.93%
State Attorney General
Steven C. Bailey 22506 41.23%
Xavier Becerra 17883 32.76%
State Insurance Commissioner
Steve Poizner 28890 57.80%
Ricardo Lara 12415 24.84%
State Board of Equalization, 1st District
Ted Gaines 25336 46.85%
Tom Hallinan 18243 33.73%
United States Senator
James P. Bradley 9718 18.11%
Dianne Feinstein 17713 33.02%
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Tom McClintock 28377 51.68%
Jessica Morse 11104 20.22%
State Assembly, 5th District
Frank Bigelow 21053 60.54%
Carla J. Neal 13690 39.37%
State Assembly, 6th District
Kevin Kiley 12110 63.77%
Jacalyn Smith 6864 36.14%
State Superintendent of Public Inst.
Tony K. Thurmond 13641 28.30%
Marshall Tuck 20500 42.53%
County Superintendent of Schools
Ed Manansala 38253 98.33%
County Supervisor, 4th District
Lori Parlin 4564 37.97%
Bogdan Ambrozewicz 1494 12.43%
Michael Ranalli 5946 49.46%
County Supervisor, 5th District
Jeffrey Spencer 1149 16.74%
Norma Santiago 954 13.90%
Kenny Curtzwiler 2217 32.31%
Sue Novasel 2524 36.78%
County Assessor
Karl Weiland 39743 98.78%
County Auditor-Controller
Joe Harn 25722 51.86%
Mike Owen 23770 47.93%
County District Attorney
Vern Pierson 27824 56.11%
Trish Kelliher 21662 43.68%
County Recorder-Clerk
Todd White 16815 35.12%
Janelle K. Horne 19724 41.20%
Dan Dellinger 11251 23.50%
County Sheriff-Coroner-Public Admin.
John D'Agostini 43331 97.80%
County Surveyor
Philip Mosbacher 39984 99.33%
County Treasurer-Tax Collector
Anne Billingsley 19587 43.94%
K. E. Coleman 24835 55.71%