Washoe County hosting open house at Incline Village Community Center

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The public is invited to head out to the new community center on Friday, May 18, for a tour of the facility.

The open house will take place from noon-2 p.m. As the Tribune previously reported, the community center opened in the former home of the Incline Village library back in March.

Washoe County Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler, who will be in attendance Friday, told the Tribune at the time that the Incline Village community was underrepresented when it came to a gathering place for seniors and the community in general.

The center, located at 855 Alder Ave., is intended to be a place for people to socialize, be productive and share ideas. The social spaces in the center will host senior and community activities in Incline Village, removing isolation and service access barriers that directly affect quality of life for senior populations, according to the county.

Friday's open house is an opportunity for residents to learn more about activities at the center and visit with county staff on a variety of topics from public safety, the upcoming election process, which includes a new voting machine for the public to practice voting, animal services, county roads and water quality projects, per the county.