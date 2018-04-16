El Dorado County supervisor Novasel hosting traffic meeting in Meyers

In March, El Dorado County deployed a tactic to divert Sunday traffic from Lake Tahoe Boulevard back toward U.S. 50 — an effort that proved effective in the first several weeks.

Now, more than a month out, county officials will provide an update on the pilot program, previously described as "the nudge."

District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel is hosting the meeting at Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, 1095 E. San Bernardino Ave., on Wednesday, April 18. The meeting, scheduled to run 6-8 p.m., is a follow up to a community meeting in late February.

At that meeting, the county's director of transportation revealed the pilot program, stating it could bring limited relief to the larger traffic problems that plague the Meyers area.

In addition to complaints and general observations, audience members in February also offered possible fixes for the traffic issues. Those ranged from increased law enforcement to altering route suggestions in navigation apps by having law enforcement upload electronic closures, similar to when there is a car crash, the Tribune previously reported.

County staff has been reviewing some of the suggested solutions, and is expected to address the findings on Wednesday.