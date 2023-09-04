County merchants essentially break even in 2022-23 fiscal year

The Stateline casinos are responsible for most of Douglas County’s gaming revenue.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – In its first fiscal year without its sales tax revenue being subsidized by other Nevada counties, Douglas merchants essentially broke even for the year.

According to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation Thursday, the county’s 7,973 merchants brought in $1.09 billion since July 1, 2022.

That’s up 1.3 percent from the previous fiscal year, though it will result in higher revenue to the county. During the fiscal year, Douglas County received $27.9 million in consolidated taxes, which include sales, cigarette, liquor taxes.

Until this year, Douglas County was guaranteed a share of sales tax revenue because it didn’t raise enough on its own. That status would likely have been eliminated by the state had the county not voluntarily sought independent status.

June was the eighth month in the fiscal year where merchants posted negative numbers for taxable sales, raising $101.63 million during the month, down 3.2 percent.

The county’s highest sector, food services and drinking places posted a 3.6 percent decline for June bringing in $11.73 million, despite accommodations up 17 percent over June 2022 with $4.9 million. Amusement, gambling and recreation industries came in up 9.6 percent at $4 million during June.

General merchandise stores brought in $11.1 million, down 3.4 percent, while online retailers were up 10.4 percent to $10.2 million.

Consumer sales tended down in June, with building material and garden equipment and supplies taking a 16.9 percent hit during the month to $7.57 million. Furniture and home furnishings were down 8.2 percent to $2.1 million and electronics and appliance stores were down 8.9 percent to $2.37 million for June.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers came in at half last year’s taxable sales with $3 million.

Stateline’s casinos gaming win was down by almost $1 million for the first month of the fiscal year, according to figures released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

The 2.98 percent decline amounted to $943,355 after the casinos posted $30.88 million for July.

The 2022-23 fiscal year saw the 2,208 slot machines win $184.7 million of the total $251.48 million, according to the state. Table games brought in $66.7 million during the year, with blackjack responsible for $24.3 million and craps $12 million.

Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships posted a similar 3 percent decrease, bringing in $11.4 million between the two jurisdictions.