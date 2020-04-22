El Dorado County offers drive through take out meals for seniors

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition program has made adjustments to its meal service to keep its adult clients safe.

The county is offering drive-up “Take-Out” meals for all El Dorado County residents age 60 years and older.

Seniors must reserve their meal in advance and can pick up a hot meal every day or order up to seven meals per week with one hot meal and six frozen meals.

For South Lake residents, the meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday from the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center.

“The process for reserving meals is very easy,” said Ruth Green, program coordinator with the Senior Nutrition Program, in a press release. “Seniors or their caregivers can call me the day before or by 9 a.m. the day of their pick-up. The phone number is 530-621-6160. When leaving a message, please be sure to include the location where you are planning to pick up your meal. Individuals can pick up meals for seniors who are family members, neighbors and friends.”

There is a suggested contribution of $3 per meal.

The Senior Nutrition Program also continues to provide lunchtime meals for vulnerable homebound seniors through the Home Delivered Meal program.

“We’re very thankful for the many volunteers who are continuing to serve the seniors in our community,” said Rich Todd, Older Adult Services Program Manager. “We’re doing everything we can to ensure El Dorado County seniors receive nutritious meals during this time.”

Information about senior programs can also be found at https://www.edcgov.us/SeniorService.aspx or by calling the Senior Information & Assistance at 530-621-6369.