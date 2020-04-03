County orders non-full time residents to stay away from South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the number of positive COVID-19 cases rising, El Dorado County Public Health has issued an order for non-full time residents to stay away from Lake Tahoe.

County Health Officer Nancy Williams on Friday evening issued a no-travel directive in an attempt to reduce the number of visitors and other non-full time residents in the basin.

“Visitors whom we enthusiastically welcome during normal times are further impacting an already decreased availability of essential supplies and food, and putting the entire Lake Tahoe population at greater risk of being able to receive proper health care,” Williams said.

“It’s time to take this very strong message to those who are not already residing in South Lake Tahoe: if you have no essential function and you are here, please go home; if you have no essential function and you are not here, please stay home.”

The order comes on top of the city authorizing law enforcement to write citations that could cost up to $1,000 for violators of the shelter in place directive.

El Dorado County has 22 positive coronavirus cases and nine of those are from the South Lake Tahoe area. The county has 144 tests pending.