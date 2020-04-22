County planners to consider allowing commercial cannabis in Meyers

El Dorado County planners will discuss cannabis in Meyers at Thursday's meeting.

AP file photo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The April 23 meeting of the El Dorado County Planning Commission will consider allowing commercial cannabis operations in Meyers.

Proposed amendments would permit for commercial cannabis distribution facilities, retail sales and limited manufacturing facilities in the Meyers Community Center District, just west of South Lake Tahoe, and allow for indoor cultivation of commercial cannabis, distribution facilities, delivery facilities, testing laboratories and limited manufacturing facilities in the Meyers Industrial District, subject to specific regulations.

The commission was also going to hear a request from Serrano Associates to amend zoning and land use designations related to the Central El Dorado Hills Specific Plan project but that item was recommended to be continued to June 11 due to a request from the county’s planners and Serrano Associates. Public interest in the subject has prompted the commission to delay the meeting to a date when the public can participate in person rather than via teleconference.

Serrano Associates is looking to amend County General Plan Land Use Map designations, amend the El Dorado Hills Specific Plan and adopt the Central El Dorado Hills Specific Plan, rezone existing zone districts to Central El Dorado Hills Specific Plan zone districts, establish a development plan for the proposed project and approve a tentative subdivision map to create six large lots for the purpose of sale, lease or financing of the development of 336 acres in El Dorado Hills.

The commission will also take up authorizing three-year river-use permits for different whitewater rafting companies.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be teleconferenced. People can find specific instructions on how to participate in the meeting by clicking on the agenda for the meeting at eldorado.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.