County says South Lake Tahoe has 7 positive coronavirus cases

A screenshot of El Dorado County's new dashboard on its website.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe has seven cases of coronavirus and El Dorado County has 19 overall.

Residents can now see where all the COVID-19 cases are in El Dorado County through a new webpage, or a new dashboard, that shows each community and total number of cases.

El Dorado County just last weekend shared there were positive cases in South Lake Tahoe. That came after a couple of weeks of residents repeatedly asking for that information.

The South Lake Tahoe region has the most cases of any community in the county. El Dorado HIlls has four cases, Placerville and Shingle Springs each have three and there are two in the northern part of the county.

El Dorado County has processed 797 tests with 168 negative and 149 are pending. Ten of the positive cases are men and nine are women. Ages 18-49 have 52% of the positive cases.

Washoe County has had 184 cases, 155 of which are active and there have also been four deaths. They have had 26 recoveries.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported another positive case in the Quad County area — Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties — but also announced its first recovery.

This brings the total number of cases in the Quad-County region to 16.

The new case is a male Carson City resident in his 80’s. The case is self-isolating in his home and is in a stable condition.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 9 8 1 0 Douglas County 6 6 0 0 Lyon County 2 2 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 17 16 1 0

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8am-5pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.