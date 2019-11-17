El Dorado Opportunity Knocks, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless prevent 30 people from becoming homeless

Efforts from the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless and the El Dorado Opportunity Knocks Continuum of Care prevented 30 people in 17 households in the county from becoming homeless.

EDOK is a federal program implemented on the local level with Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless as the lead agent.

“The Health and Human Services Agency has been a leader for EDOK, as well as a key partner for my organization and this county, meeting compliance requirements at the state and federal level to create pipelines for increased grant funding to come to this community for needed housing and services,” said Marissa Muscat, Executive Director of Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, in a press release. “As Tahoe Coalition facilitates EDOK’s intake process into programs, we were pleased to utilize these available one-time grant funds to help prevent homelessness for 17 households.”

Health and Human Services provided a one-time discretionary fund of $30,000 to the Tahoe Coalition, which they spent nearly all of.

“We had concerns that we may not be able to spend that much money in less than a year, but that wasn’t the case,” said Muscat in the press release.

To access the funding, households had to verify that they earn an income at 30% or below area median income and that they are in imminent danger of losing their home. Of the people helped, 13 households had a head of household between 51 and 72 and four households had heads of household between 23 and 38.

“Everyone served through Tahoe Coalition and EDOK with this homeless prevention funding have been residents of El Dorado County for between 3 and 54 years, some of whom suffer from various chronic health conditions or life-long injuries, had fallen into crisis due to a death of a family member, experienced a loss of a job, or through some combination of all of the above,” said Daniel Del Monte, Deputy Director of Health and Human Services in the release.

EDOK may receive additional state grant funding in the next 12 months.

To learn more about EDOK, visit http://www.edokcoc.org.

To learn more about Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, visit tahoehomeless.org.