County to consider pushing Gov. Newsom to further reopen economy

What’s open? On May 8 curbside retail such as bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores and florists got the green light to open with proper modifications. Other businesses in Stage 2 that cannot yet open — but may be allowed to open, with modifications, in the county pending state guidance next week — include dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, swap meets, car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, landscape gardening, schools, childcare facilities, outdoor museums and open gallery spaces. The timeline for Stage 3 is not yet known but Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated last week that phase could be a month or slightly more away. The timeline for Stage 4, the governor has stated, depends on potential treatments or vaccines for the virus. Businesses not slated to resume until Stages 3 or 4 include nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios, bars and lounges, movie theaters, gaming facilities, pro sports, indoor museums, kids’ museums and gallery spaces, zoos, libraries, community centers, public pools, playgrounds, picnic areas, religious services and cultural ceremonies, nightclubs, concert venues, festivals, theme parks, hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism.

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will consider further pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen aspects of the local economy during a meeting Tuesday.

The board is set to mull over joining Placer County in urging the governor to rescind the stay-at-home order and give local control back to California counties.

Placer County’s resolution asserts that the state’s emergency orders are no longer warranted in the area and that the county is capable of crafting its own coronavirus response guidelines.

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will also consider sending the governor another letter urging him to loosen restrictions around businesses approved for re-opening in Stage 2 of his coronavirus response plan.

The board agenda specifically notes churches, salons and “tourism and recreation businesses and facilities” as industries for discussion on reopening.

Citing a low COVID-19 case count, the Board of Supervisors and county health officials sent Newsom’s office a letter last month asking for permission to reopen the local economy. El Dorado County officials let their countywide stay-at-home order expire at the end of April.

To comply with social distancing requirements and the stay-at-home order from Gov. Newsom, board chambers will be closed to the public and all participation will be handled remotely.

To view the 9 a.m. meeting via Facebook Live, go to facebook.com/ElDoradoCountyNews. The board will not be using this function and therefore will not see any comments posted during the livestream.

By participating in this meeting viewers will be recorded.

For more information call 530-621-5390.